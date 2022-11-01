 Skip to content

Get Stuffed! update for 1 November 2022

Halloween Supplemental Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update that addresses some glitches/bugs along with some minor balancing. Painting will be receiving more attention, but I wanted to get this out in time for Halloween.

  • All killers have 25% reduction in knockdown durations.
  • Fixed a ui bug for swarmling help screen
  • Infected no longer spawns as a zombie in the sandbox
  • Masochist Final Form can now be selected in sandbox
  • Shadow Plaguestone ability cooldown reduced to 22 seconds from 35
  • Shadow has 60% reduction to crowd control (knockdown, slows, stuns)
  • Fixed Lichstone appearing as a purchasable
  • AI SIgnal Auto rage only works on Hard or greater. Rage timers adjusted based on difficulty
  • AI Signal Rage gain for killing construction has also been adjusted and scales with difficulty
  • Dream Realm Crouch damage reduced to 15 damage from 30
  • Nuke : Screens now give random numbers to spectating players to prevent coordination from death
  • Face Humper Event : Max face humpers out from event is dropped to 3 from 5
  • Fixed Prank Book not working on vending machines
  • Cliff Jumper no longer allows the next perk to be free
  • Objective markers have a 2 second delay before appearing to avoid prematurely marking things
  • Swarmlings are now affected by attractive ground event
  • Fixed a bug that caused objectives to drop near where you dropped another item
  • Fixed an information bug for dream eater
  • Updated Puppet Master info
  • Turkeys no longer spawn with big heads
  • Sub Objectives on non collection maps no longer spawn if 5 minutes or less remain.
  • Fixed a visual bug for hitman
  • Shop no longer tells you that you have a free perk, if you do not infact have a free perk
  • Construction Zone is now a red marker
  • Side Objectives with construction zones, spawn 2 extra supply boxes
  • New Side Objective : Emergency Medicine (Spawns if no medic or medical stations exist when a player is infected for a little bit)
  • You no longer leave a tombstone behind as you exit the doors in the Sandbox
  • If you join late, your original role is set to Runner
  • Butcher eating the moon, gives him anti-gravity buff
  • Rip N Tear buff : speed increase is now 22% down from 33%
  • Plaguestones now give 8 stacks of shadow plague up from 5
  • Sniper rifle reduction from each wall penetrated changed to a 50% loss from 25%
  • Forgot to write it here, but Shadow no longer heals from his own damage sources (includes map damage)
  • Fixed Dream Eater not being able to leap with small boy
  • Dream Eater lunge fatigue raised to 1 second from .25
  • Butcher Snack Time cooldown raised to 12 seconds from 8
  • Butcher slap camera turn intensity lowered
  • Fixed a bug that let Dream Eater crouch through the ground
  • Event Director given new event "The Hunted" it will only trigger in matches with 8 or more players under specific circumstances
  • Fixed Shadows healing
  • Max banishment stacks lowered to 5 from 10, essentially banishing painting 5 seconds earlier.
  • Insanity gain rate is doubled
  • Insanity drops 25% more stacks each removal tick
  • Painting damage ticks are 50% slower in Dream Realm
  • Banishment Shield lowered to 3 seconds from 10
  • Pumpkin event only brings back players that put spirit into it

