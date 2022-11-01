Halloween Supplemental Update

A small update that addresses some glitches/bugs along with some minor balancing. Painting will be receiving more attention, but I wanted to get this out in time for Halloween.

All killers have 25% reduction in knockdown durations.

Fixed a ui bug for swarmling help screen

Infected no longer spawns as a zombie in the sandbox

Masochist Final Form can now be selected in sandbox

Shadow Plaguestone ability cooldown reduced to 22 seconds from 35

Shadow has 60% reduction to crowd control (knockdown, slows, stuns)

Fixed Lichstone appearing as a purchasable

AI SIgnal Auto rage only works on Hard or greater. Rage timers adjusted based on difficulty

AI Signal Rage gain for killing construction has also been adjusted and scales with difficulty

Dream Realm Crouch damage reduced to 15 damage from 30

Nuke : Screens now give random numbers to spectating players to prevent coordination from death

Face Humper Event : Max face humpers out from event is dropped to 3 from 5

Fixed Prank Book not working on vending machines

Cliff Jumper no longer allows the next perk to be free

Objective markers have a 2 second delay before appearing to avoid prematurely marking things

Swarmlings are now affected by attractive ground event

Fixed a bug that caused objectives to drop near where you dropped another item

Fixed an information bug for dream eater

Updated Puppet Master info

Turkeys no longer spawn with big heads

Sub Objectives on non collection maps no longer spawn if 5 minutes or less remain.

Fixed a visual bug for hitman

Shop no longer tells you that you have a free perk, if you do not infact have a free perk

Construction Zone is now a red marker

Side Objectives with construction zones, spawn 2 extra supply boxes

New Side Objective : Emergency Medicine (Spawns if no medic or medical stations exist when a player is infected for a little bit)

You no longer leave a tombstone behind as you exit the doors in the Sandbox

If you join late, your original role is set to Runner

Butcher eating the moon, gives him anti-gravity buff

Rip N Tear buff : speed increase is now 22% down from 33%

Plaguestones now give 8 stacks of shadow plague up from 5

Sniper rifle reduction from each wall penetrated changed to a 50% loss from 25%

Forgot to write it here, but Shadow no longer heals from his own damage sources (includes map damage)

Fixed Dream Eater not being able to leap with small boy

Dream Eater lunge fatigue raised to 1 second from .25

Butcher Snack Time cooldown raised to 12 seconds from 8

Butcher slap camera turn intensity lowered

Fixed a bug that let Dream Eater crouch through the ground

Event Director given new event "The Hunted" it will only trigger in matches with 8 or more players under specific circumstances

Fixed Shadows healing

Max banishment stacks lowered to 5 from 10, essentially banishing painting 5 seconds earlier.

Insanity gain rate is doubled

Insanity drops 25% more stacks each removal tick

Painting damage ticks are 50% slower in Dream Realm

Banishment Shield lowered to 3 seconds from 10

Pumpkin event only brings back players that put spirit into it