Halloween Supplemental Update

A small update that addresses some glitches/bugs along with some minor balancing. Painting will be receiving more attention, but I wanted to get this out in time for Halloween.
- All killers have 25% reduction in knockdown durations.
- Fixed a ui bug for swarmling help screen
- Infected no longer spawns as a zombie in the sandbox
- Masochist Final Form can now be selected in sandbox
- Shadow Plaguestone ability cooldown reduced to 22 seconds from 35
- Shadow has 60% reduction to crowd control (knockdown, slows, stuns)
- Fixed Lichstone appearing as a purchasable
- AI SIgnal Auto rage only works on Hard or greater. Rage timers adjusted based on difficulty
- AI Signal Rage gain for killing construction has also been adjusted and scales with difficulty
- Dream Realm Crouch damage reduced to 15 damage from 30
- Nuke : Screens now give random numbers to spectating players to prevent coordination from death
- Face Humper Event : Max face humpers out from event is dropped to 3 from 5
- Fixed Prank Book not working on vending machines
- Cliff Jumper no longer allows the next perk to be free
- Objective markers have a 2 second delay before appearing to avoid prematurely marking things
- Swarmlings are now affected by attractive ground event
- Fixed a bug that caused objectives to drop near where you dropped another item
- Fixed an information bug for dream eater
- Updated Puppet Master info
- Turkeys no longer spawn with big heads
- Sub Objectives on non collection maps no longer spawn if 5 minutes or less remain.
- Fixed a visual bug for hitman
- Shop no longer tells you that you have a free perk, if you do not infact have a free perk
- Construction Zone is now a red marker
- Side Objectives with construction zones, spawn 2 extra supply boxes
- New Side Objective : Emergency Medicine (Spawns if no medic or medical stations exist when a player is infected for a little bit)
- You no longer leave a tombstone behind as you exit the doors in the Sandbox
- If you join late, your original role is set to Runner
- Butcher eating the moon, gives him anti-gravity buff
- Rip N Tear buff : speed increase is now 22% down from 33%
- Plaguestones now give 8 stacks of shadow plague up from 5
- Sniper rifle reduction from each wall penetrated changed to a 50% loss from 25%
- Forgot to write it here, but Shadow no longer heals from his own damage sources (includes map damage)
- Fixed Dream Eater not being able to leap with small boy
- Dream Eater lunge fatigue raised to 1 second from .25
- Butcher Snack Time cooldown raised to 12 seconds from 8
- Butcher slap camera turn intensity lowered
- Fixed a bug that let Dream Eater crouch through the ground
- Event Director given new event "The Hunted" it will only trigger in matches with 8 or more players under specific circumstances
- Fixed Shadows healing
- Max banishment stacks lowered to 5 from 10, essentially banishing painting 5 seconds earlier.
- Insanity gain rate is doubled
- Insanity drops 25% more stacks each removal tick
- Painting damage ticks are 50% slower in Dream Realm
- Banishment Shield lowered to 3 seconds from 10
- Pumpkin event only brings back players that put spirit into it
