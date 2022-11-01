Patch notes for November 1, 2022

Introduction

A new guild has been added to Isle of Arrows! Pathfinders are able to bend the rules that apply to building paths but must deal with an increased amount of path tiles.

New content

Pathfinders Guild: Pathfinders are able to extend paths both ways. Adding path tiles behind a compass stone automatically moves the compass stone. Additionally, Pathfinders are allowed to cut off path tiles. A yellow highlight will warn players if they are about to do so.

As a drawback, Pathfinders must deal with an increased amount of path tiles. They receive extra path tiles through the regular tile drawing mechanic.

Pathfinders are able to extend paths both ways. Adding path tiles behind a compass stone automatically moves the compass stone. Additionally, Pathfinders are allowed to cut off path tiles. A yellow highlight will warn players if they are about to do so. As a drawback, Pathfinders must deal with an increased amount of path tiles. They receive extra path tiles through the regular tile drawing mechanic. Added 4 new daily modifiers: Isolated, Quagmire, One Hit Wonder, Double Damage



A yellow highlight warns players if they are about to cut off a path

General

High grounds now extend the range of flags

Plaza now shows its range preview correctly when placing over coins, treasure chests and other pickups

Added a door to the Fire Blast tower to better indicate its direction

Changed the location of the skip button in the Beggar event to prevent unwanted skipping

Card inventory button now closes all menus instead of going back to options

Added a small visual effect to the loop tower to indicate its clockwise motion

Balancing

Reduced ring of ruin coins from 2 to 1

Reduced additional bombs from the Detonator daily modifier to 25

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that would prevent certain gaps in paths to be closed after destroying path tiles

Fixed a bug with gauntlet completion percentage going over 100

Fixed bug with the guild/modifier information not closing properly when hitting escape

Fixed bug with starting lives not set properly

Added a potential fix for a save file corruption bug happening during power outages

Spike trap is now visible under enemy spawn point

Fixed a visual glitch with the training missions UI

Mobile version

In other news, Isle of Arrows is releasing on mobile this Thursday, November 3. Please note that while the leaderboards are shared between platforms, Isle of Arrows does not offer cross-save or cross-play functionality.

Pre-orders are now available for both iOS and Android

Thanks for playing!

I hope you enjoy this new update. As always, please leave your feedback and bug reports in the comments or on Discord.

Dan