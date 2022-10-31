Patch 1.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9840263 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 22:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Introducing Scotty's new spontaneous, wild, and a little meme-y killer cat arcade mode!!!

Tina did not approve this update. It's too silly for her but she is grateful for anything that

might help players sharpen operators skills to save the universe, no matter how wild.

Share your highest score on our community page!!

Update log: