Patch 1.6.1

Introducing Scotty's new spontaneous, wild, and a little meme-y killer cat arcade mode!!!
Tina did not approve this update. It's too silly for her but she is grateful for anything that
might help players sharpen operators skills to save the universe, no matter how wild.
Share your highest score on our community page!!
Update log:
- Infinite Cat's arcade mode added
- More options in the menu
- Music now no longer repeats on Tree Arcade Mode
- Tree Arcade mode is now better optimized for speed
- New funny dialogues added to a few points in the game
- Music generally less loud to begin with
- Scoreboard now describes whether the score came from Tree or Cat arcade (more updates to this UI coming soon)
- General Fixes and Maintenance
