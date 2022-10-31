First Hotfix +some QOL features

This is a short hotfix to address some issues that slipped through and made it into the release.

Changelog:

Difficulty settings now actually affect gameplay

Added description to difficulty settings

Added missing MiniBun storage pagination feature

Reduced level requirement of late-game unlocks

Removed unused button

We have an eye on issues that could negatively impact gameplay. Also there are already plans for future updates that bring more content and other changes!

If you have an issue or feedback, you can visit our discord or leave a message in the community hub!