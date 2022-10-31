 Skip to content

Space Bunny Explorers update for 31 October 2022

First Hotfix +some QOL features

Share · View all patches · Build 9840226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a short hotfix to address some issues that slipped through and made it into the release.

Changelog:

  • Difficulty settings now actually affect gameplay
  • Added description to difficulty settings
  • Added missing MiniBun storage pagination feature
  • Reduced level requirement of late-game unlocks
  • Removed unused button

We have an eye on issues that could negatively impact gameplay. Also there are already plans for future updates that bring more content and other changes!

If you have an issue or feedback, you can visit our discord or leave a message in the community hub!

