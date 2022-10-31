Update 66.3 - Various Improvements

Hey Everyone,

And we are back with another sizable update. We focused on fixing a lot of minor bugs and greatly improves quality of life for the payers in a number of areas. In addition, we also greatly reworked and improves startup sequences and early game. From redesigned Cryo ship where player spawns to improved startup quests.

Also, with this update a lot of work went into ironing out the last of stability and performance issues, to make sure our servers work without any interruptions or downtimes in the future and most of the system run the game with great FPS following the recent visual update.

Also, we are also setting time aside to finally complete offline single player as the next big feature release. Thanks for your patience - and as always – forever grateful for you support!

And now lets take a look at what out Update 66.3 has a store