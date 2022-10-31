Update 66.3 - Various Improvements

Hey Everyone,
And we are back with another sizable update. We focused on fixing a lot of minor bugs and greatly improves quality of life for the payers in a number of areas. In addition, we also greatly reworked and improves startup sequences and early game. From redesigned Cryo ship where player spawns to improved startup quests.
Also, with this update a lot of work went into ironing out the last of stability and performance issues, to make sure our servers work without any interruptions or downtimes in the future and most of the system run the game with great FPS following the recent visual update.
Also, we are also setting time aside to finally complete offline single player as the next big feature release. Thanks for your patience - and as always – forever grateful for you support!
And now lets take a look at what out Update 66.3 has a store
- Major server stability improvements
- Performance improvements for a variety of systems
- Greatly improved voice quest cinematics
- Fixed some structural issues in cryo and engine rooms on clone ship
- Repositioned startup quests characters to speed up prologue
- Fixed visual issue with standing computer terminal
- Fixed an AI Error when returning to menu causing various issues
- Fixed a POI Detail error when returning to menu causing various issues
- Updated some layouts in Cryo Ship Command Centre, it's now much easier to navigate between floors. Fixed some missing fence sections up.
- Some new stores added and relocated in the cryo ships
- Quartermaster/Reclamations moved to top floor next door next to the captains office
- Updated Captains Office layout and improved visuals quite a bit
- Updated props in Quartermaster/Reclamations.
- Boarded up some empty shops but kept them for future use.
- Added Death Counter to Info UI plus the database
- Various NPCs, Merchant, quest NPC have different interaction distance now – addressing a lot of issues
- Added "sci fi lifts" to the mall area on the clone ship (and the props folder for other use), an early game idea that never got properly completed until now. Use the lift with particles floating upwards for up, and vice versa. Supports getting off at floors along the way. These replace the stairs in this area and also add to the overall sci fi visuals.
- Reduced the volume on all door sound effects
- Fixed some invisible walls in clone ship mall area
- Removed the desks in Quartermaster and Captains Offices.
- Updated hair visuals on Officer Joy.
- Fixed NPC paths crossing in the way of Lt Diesel.
- Mission waypoint positions updated in scene.
Changed files in this update