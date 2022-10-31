 Skip to content

A Spooky Teaparty update for 31 October 2022

Some extra fixes

31 October 2022

Apparently two bugfixes didn't go through with the previous update push, namely:

  • Stairs leading down in the Secret Room entrance in Graveville continued being impassable.
  • Wrong transfer event in Pandemonium Edifice secret room.

These (hopefully this time!) were fixed.

Extra fixes:

  • Soul mother's quest would not show as completed in the Quest Log. Now fixed.
  • Quest Log typo in quest: Lost Child was corrected.

Thanks again to user scassy for everything.

Please, validate the game's file through the Steam Library to be sure that you are playing on the latest build.

