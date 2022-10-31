 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 31 October 2022

b0.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

This is a small update before the bigger one, as I wanted to check the quest completed feature, and a few other fixes.

  • New floors for Library Media room, Fiction section
  • New floor floor for Hospital ICU
  • Added location name to the selection tool tip when picking a mission
  • Added how much you will be getting for said mission
  • Added Currency icons
  • Quest complete sound and effect (This will always play if the quest is completed and you load a game, this is completely intentional) as quests don't automatically cash on completion (you can do more than asked for to get additional reward)
  • Location detail updated a bit to scale nicely based on number of bugs

Unfortunately the save file won't be compatible here, as there was a fix on the starter quest, and a new variable to track completed status as well as the new floor updates.

