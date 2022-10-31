This is a small update before the bigger one, as I wanted to check the quest completed feature, and a few other fixes.
- New floors for Library Media room, Fiction section
- New floor floor for Hospital ICU
- Added location name to the selection tool tip when picking a mission
- Added how much you will be getting for said mission
- Added Currency icons
- Quest complete sound and effect (This will always play if the quest is completed and you load a game, this is completely intentional) as quests don't automatically cash on completion (you can do more than asked for to get additional reward)
- Location detail updated a bit to scale nicely based on number of bugs
Unfortunately the save file won't be compatible here, as there was a fix on the starter quest, and a new variable to track completed status as well as the new floor updates.
