This is a small update before the bigger one, as I wanted to check the quest completed feature, and a few other fixes.

New floors for Library Media room, Fiction section

New floor floor for Hospital ICU

Added location name to the selection tool tip when picking a mission

Added how much you will be getting for said mission

Added Currency icons

Quest complete sound and effect (This will always play if the quest is completed and you load a game, this is completely intentional) as quests don't automatically cash on completion (you can do more than asked for to get additional reward)

Location detail updated a bit to scale nicely based on number of bugs

Unfortunately the save file won't be compatible here, as there was a fix on the starter quest, and a new variable to track completed status as well as the new floor updates.