ANNOUNCING DEDUCTO 2

I am thrilled to announce that we are making a sequel!

Check out Deducto.... 2!!!

Order in the Court!!

New cosmetics and progression system!

Daily Parkour Courses!

Additional Deducto 2 Features:

Infected Mode

Customizable Desks

New Tasks & Items

Map Improvements

And more!

Why make a sequel?

We wanted to make sweeping changes that would be too disruptive to put in an update. Changes such as a new parkour system, reworked maps, a new cosmetic system, and a character with different feeling movement. By making a sequel, we can preserve Deducto 1 as a great free-to-play option, and it allows us to spend the needed time to make big changes for a new-and-improved Deducto 2.

Will Deducto 2 cost money?

Yes, it will cost around $5-$10 USD.

Will all my DLC hats transfer over?

No, however, there will be exclusive items for those that purchased Deducto 1 DLC. We will also have new cosmetics unlockable through gameplay.

What does this mean for Deducto 1?

Deducto 1 will continue receiving small updates and bug fixes. We won't be releasing any more maps for Deducto 1. I'm proud of how much content we created for Deducto 1, and you can look forward to more coming in the sequel!

Please wishlist! It helps support us and helps the game's visibility on steam!

