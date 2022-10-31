Hotfix Update 1.0.24.f

Bit more then a hotfix, but not quite an update. Wanted to get some of these fixes live before moving on to the next update
trigger multiple adaptiods with multishots
Modified Adaptiod exclusion list
Motion sensor duration adjusted
Adjusted Beserk door trap duration
Added scroll controll to opening text scroll
Attacks to apadtoid in prop state passed on to adaptiod state
Enemies caugth in closing doors from alarms will be crushed
fixed alphabetical sorting in sots dex
added more feed back for item destroyed door trap
added feedback for when status effect is avoided from a stat roll
Maitenance Master paralayze beam cool down
Load player logic adjusted for edge inventory cases ( ie utility belt placed to the extreme right )
Updating loot item name tag on the ground when topping up a stack but leaving somebehind (if inventory is full and there is no room for a new stack)
Adjusted durability mods to be proportional to base value and current value
unload ammo from weapon into full inventory drop excess ammo on the grouond
teleported log feedback
Adjusted icon loading logic
Adjusted Enemy loot drop algorithm
Enemy and Room tweaks
Changed files in this update