Hotfix Update 1.0.24.f

Bit more then a hotfix, but not quite an update. Wanted to get some of these fixes live before moving on to the next update

trigger multiple adaptiods with multishots

Modified Adaptiod exclusion list

Motion sensor duration adjusted

Adjusted Beserk door trap duration

Added scroll controll to opening text scroll

Attacks to apadtoid in prop state passed on to adaptiod state

Enemies caugth in closing doors from alarms will be crushed

fixed alphabetical sorting in sots dex

added more feed back for item destroyed door trap

added feedback for when status effect is avoided from a stat roll

Maitenance Master paralayze beam cool down

Load player logic adjusted for edge inventory cases ( ie utility belt placed to the extreme right )

Updating loot item name tag on the ground when topping up a stack but leaving somebehind (if inventory is full and there is no room for a new stack)

Adjusted durability mods to be proportional to base value and current value

unload ammo from weapon into full inventory drop excess ammo on the grouond

teleported log feedback

Adjusted icon loading logic

Adjusted Enemy loot drop algorithm

Enemy and Room tweaks