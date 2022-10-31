Aground Update 0.0.88

Other than a few last missing assets and minor things (like the PAI help), I'm getting close to the demo version for the upcoming Steam Next fest. This update adds several missing models, and a bunch of improvements.

Added mining rig model

Added storehouse model

Added non-animated farmer and miner model

Added spotlight model

Added animated PAI

Added credits

Wyrms will now reflect laser bolts that hit their scales

Can select work/home from NPC info window

Added dust light effect - can be disabled in options

Updated UI

New trailer, screenshots, gifs and store page edits to come soon!