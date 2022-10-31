 Skip to content

Aground Zero Playtest update for 31 October 2022

Aground Update 0.0.88

Other than a few last missing assets and minor things (like the PAI help), I'm getting close to the demo version for the upcoming Steam Next fest. This update adds several missing models, and a bunch of improvements.

  • Added mining rig model
  • Added storehouse model
  • Added non-animated farmer and miner model
  • Added spotlight model
  • Added animated PAI
  • Added credits
  • Wyrms will now reflect laser bolts that hit their scales
  • Can select work/home from NPC info window
  • Added dust light effect - can be disabled in options
  • Updated UI

New trailer, screenshots, gifs and store page edits to come soon!

