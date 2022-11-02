Update to Version 0.239

The game has been updated to version 0.239

ADDITIONS

-Increased the likelihood that the player will face a current politician in state senate, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and governor elections, rather than facing a new randomly generated opponent with no political experience. (If you wait until week 6 before joining the election, opponents will likely be randomly generated candidates with no political experience).

-Added gubernatorial election vote factors for each state. Each state can have unique vote factors that influence the gubernatorial elections in the state. These vote factors can be changed in the advanced options -> elections -> governors tab.

-Added two new facial hair types to the game.

FIXES

-Fixed an issue where government approval did not influence federal elections. This fix could have significant impacts on the game, depending on whether the approval rating is low and whether one party has control over the entire federal government. In one example: without the fix, the democrats lost 18 house seats in a midterm election; with the fix, the democrats lost 25 house seats. If anyone notices unrealistic behavior (or a lack of balance), please report it.

-Fixed an issue where clicking the Fill All Positions (or Fill All Empty Positions) button, while playing as a regional house party chair, would add candidates to every house election, instead of only those house districts within the player’s region.

-Fixed an issue in the campaign volunteers menu where the Anticipated Cost for yard signs would not say $0 even if 0% of volunteers were assigned to yard signs. This did not influence the actual campaign expenditure (which would have been 0); it only influenced the Anticipated Cost display.

-Fixed an issue where the player might not be replaced as a party leader if the player left office in the middle of their term.

-Fixed an issue where independent poll results would be inaccurate if the player became an independent after losing a primary.

-Fixed an issue where the governor in the player’s state would not be updated/replaced if the player selected the governor as a cabinet member.

-Fixed an issue where some city politicians could be too young when the game starts.

ELECTION SIMULATOR TOOL

-Adjusted the “Reset Approval Ratings” button in the election simulator tool so it uses the new formula for calculating approval ratings. The button also recalculates voter enthusiasm.

-Fixed an issue where the election simulator tool was not using the correct approval rating score for election calculations.

-Fixed an issue with the election simulator where government approval would not have an impact on senate, house, and presidential elections.

-Removed autofill from some text boxes in the election simulator tool.

-Fixed an issue with the election simulator tool where it would not save/load the value for “Years Party has Controlled Presidency”.

-Added the newest facial features to the character creation menu in the Election Simulator Tool.

NOTES

With any update, there is a rare chance of files getting corrupted. This can cause a black/white empty screen when starting the game. If you experience this problem, you can visit this forum post for instructions on how to fix it: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1184770/discussions/2/3085508296772338528/

If you experience any other problems, you can post a new discussion in the bug reports forum, by navigating to the community hub, clicking the Discussions tab, and clicking the Bug Reports link on the right side of the screen.

If you want to continue playing a previous version of the game, you can right click on the game in your Steam library, click properties, then click betas and select the version you want to play.