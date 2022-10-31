 Skip to content

Abstract Grind update for 31 October 2022

Patch 2.5.4 Rolling Stone

Share · View all patches · Build 9839879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new Skill: Rolling Stone. It's a projectile skill which scales both from physical and elemental damage. It also pushes back enemies and power scales with skill level as well as the damage.

