Added new Skill: Rolling Stone. It's a projectile skill which scales both from physical and elemental damage. It also pushes back enemies and power scales with skill level as well as the damage.
Abstract Grind update for 31 October 2022
Patch 2.5.4 Rolling Stone
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update