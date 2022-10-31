2.3.1 is out! Big QOL improvements and bug fixes!

Another update is live for POPGOES Arcade!

Firstly, a lot of players in non-English-speaking countries, namely Russia and Poland, were experiencing game-breaking bugs such as the game literally never saving. We BELIEVE that this is now fixed. If you were suffering from these issues, please let us know if this was fixed in the current version!

General fixes/additions:

ESC menu has been reworked entirely as a settings menu, and now has its own save file.

Speeding up dialogue has been reworked so that holding space immediately speeds up the next text box.

The first sign in The Dead Forest now just says "TIP" in its overworld sprite, to be extra super duper clear about it.

The note on the bed in the Inn now lets the player know that the Bestiary doesn't contribute to completion until The Machinist.

The Dead Forest fixes/additions:

LATE-GAME SPOILER : [spoiler]When we increased the speed of battles, the Jump and Dig battle abilities were somehow not affected. Fixed.[/spoiler]

: [spoiler]The Jukebox is now available at every inn once it's unlocked. BB's dialogue has been adjusted accordingly.[/spoiler] SECRET ENDING SPOILER : [spoiler]Fixed the issue where "shadow world" objectives would remain in the items/objective menu even after deactivating the bird bath.[/spoiler]

: [spoiler]Fixed the issue where "shadow world" objectives would remain in the items/objective menu even after deactivating the bird bath.[/spoiler] SECRET ENDING SPOILER: [spoiler]The clippable wall in the castle is now much more obvious, with a slight twitching/glitch animation.[/spoiler]

The Machinist fixes/additions:

The Robo-BB barricades can now be interacted with before defeating the Machinist to give a hint that they can be used later.

Collecting a keycard wouldn't update the objective until you escaped the cave or encountered a battle. It now changes as soon as the miniboss defeat dialogue ends.

LATE-GAME SPOILER : [spoiler]When revisiting the South Forest after defeating Pristine Bonnie, the ground will sometimes "shake" to hint at The Mangle.[/spoiler]

This is our attempt at cleaning up EVERYTHING in preparation for the mobile and console ports. Hopefully we've caught everything, but let us know if you spot any new bugs. Thanks!