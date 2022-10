PATCH NOTES

Made flares smaller (down from 14 to 10 slots)

Made biomass nodes on fire set enemies they spawn on fire

Made biomass boss lines take longer to grow in

Made biomass lines not spawn on existing lines (this was resulting in hordes of enemies being spawned in the boss fight)

Increased time between telehunter teleports from 3 to 5 seconds

Fixed broken subtitles on dying guard scene

Also I'm working on a hard mode, will be done by the end of the week for sure