10/31/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.4.7

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Hey everyone and Happy Halloween!

Here is another (smaller) update for the game to go along with the giant update from a few days ago. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a typo in the "Unwanted Guests" side quest good outcome text

Added all forms of 44m ammo to Slug's shop (He sold the scrap rifle but no ammo for it)

Changes & Additions:

Balanced some side quest EXP rewards

Added all calibers of AP (Armor Piercing ) ammunition to Neko's shop

Added all forms of ammunition to Slug's sgop for the calibers that he sells firearms for (10mm, 8g, 44m now, 5.8mm)

Added some new code for handling class detection through item usage for the upcoming combat drone companions

Plug Wound and Bandage enemy skills are now only allowed to target the user (It was causing some strange situations in combat where a bleeding hostile would use a bandage on an ally who was not even damaged)

Tactical Delay skill may now be used by enemies in the first round of combat, but they still must wait a few rounds before doing so again

Boss enemies can now only use the Encourage skill every few rounds instead of every round with a low chance

Reduced all main menu background soundtrack volumes by 15% (Some of them were pretty loud already and the rest were all playing quite loud so I made it a bit less intense)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː