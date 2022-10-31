 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rocco's Inferno update for 31 October 2022

New Ending Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9839694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new somewhat-Halloween-themed ending for the game that serves to better reflect the unique decisions you made along the way. Inspired by Purgatorio from the Divine Comedy.
"In this thing of ours, there are many roads. Few if any good intentions... But it always ends the same way..."
"All yous can do is figure out whos you're taking with yous..."

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link