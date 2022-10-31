A new somewhat-Halloween-themed ending for the game that serves to better reflect the unique decisions you made along the way. Inspired by Purgatorio from the Divine Comedy.
"In this thing of ours, there are many roads. Few if any good intentions... But it always ends the same way..."
"All yous can do is figure out whos you're taking with yous..."
Rocco's Inferno update for 31 October 2022
New Ending Update
