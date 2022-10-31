Spooky Dress Up Pumpkin Smash

Share · View all patches · Build 9839603 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 20:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Quick !

We have extended this Event into November! mainly because we only just started it...

Time for some Smashin' Pumpkins!

Smash up some pumpkins and earn some Limited Edition Stuff.

Dress up Swindon

Its also time to get Dressed Up in spooky garb.

So make sure the rest of Swindon complies and if the frogs are not ready isn't ready for Halloween, try forcing them with "The Party Maker" Gun

Grab a Spooky gun and force Swindon to take part in everyone's favourite yearly spooky festival.

Even if they don't seem in the mood.

It's Halloweeen... (till the next update)