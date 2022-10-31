Update 0.15

Added:
- Added crafting training at level 1
- Small visual changes to the crafting and inventory interface
- Added an outline around items that can be picked up.
Fixed or changed:
(?) - If you still have this bug, please write about it in the discussion or in the comments.
- Fixed interface bugs
- Mushroom restores 5hp instead of 10
- Fixed camera bugs
- Fixed volume of sounds and music in the main menu (?)
- Fixed bug with screen resolution and inability to press buttons on main menu when first entering the game. (?)
Changed files in this update