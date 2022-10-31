 Skip to content

The Forked Road update for 31 October 2022

Update 0.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9839572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added:
  • Added crafting training at level 1
  • Small visual changes to the crafting and inventory interface
  • Added an outline around items that can be picked up.
Fixed or changed:

(?) - If you still have this bug, please write about it in the discussion or in the comments.

  • Fixed interface bugs
  • Mushroom restores 5hp instead of 10
  • Fixed camera bugs
  • Fixed volume of sounds and music in the main menu (?)
  • Fixed bug with screen resolution and inability to press buttons on main menu when first entering the game. (?)

