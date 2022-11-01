November Update - Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Following the announcement of this month’s card balance changes on October 24th, we have deployed these changes on November 1st. Check out the dev blog for more details about these balance changes: Card Updates: Efficiency.

This patch also includes several bug fixes and some additions in anticipation for the KARDS mobile beta 2, including a new KARDS Account Settings button accessible in the top-right cog menu. Note that at the moment, this feature is only useful for participants in the mobile beta. If you are participating in the beta test, read more about account linking.

We thank all of our players and the KARDS Community in general for reporting bugs and discussing the game balance. If you want to get involved, join us on Discord!

Card Balance Changes

A total of 15 cards have been updated in this patch.

FINEST HOUR

Old: Give an air unit +2+2 and Blitz.

New: Give an air unit +1+1 and Blitz.

EMERGENCY MEASURES

Old: Choose and discard a Spitfire to deal 4 damage to target unit and pin it.

New: Choose and discard a Spitfire to add a RAF GROUND CREW to the support line.

BLACK WATCH

Old: Deployment: Orders in enemy hand cost 2 more.

New: Orders in enemy hand cost 2 more.

FOR GLORY

A5M4 CLAUDE

Old: Deployment: A friendly unit has -1 operation cost this turn.

New: Deployment: Give another friendly unit -1 operation cost.

144TH INFANTRY REGIMENT

Old: Deployment: A friendly unit gets +1 attack and operates for 1 less this turn.

New: Deployment: Give another friendly unit +1 attack and -1 operation cost.

JAGDPANTHER

25. PANZERGRENADIER

Old: Has Guard while in the frontline.

New: Gets Guard when moves into the frontline.

PANZER III-G

Old: Cannot be pinned while in the frontline.

New: Pincer: Cannot be pinned.

P-47D-25-RE

Old: Deployment: Destroy target enemy unit in the frontline.

New: Deployment: Destroy a random enemy unit in the frontline.

CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Old: All your units are fully repaired and operate for free this turn.

New: Your units operate for 2 less this turn and are fully repaired at the end of the turn.

FIAT C.R.42

186TH FOLGORE

Old: When you deploy an Alpine unit, it gains Ambush.

New: When you deploy an Alpine unit, it gains Blitz.

DARING STRIKE

Old: Costs 1 less for each Intel card you've played this battle. Deal 2 damage to any target.

New: Costs 2 less for each Exile unit you control. Deal 2 damage to any target.

M4 SHERMAN PL

Old: Has +2 attack and operates for free if you have played an Intel card this turn.

New: Has Blitz and operates for free if you have played an Exile card this turn.

Bug Fixes

Audio

Fixed some sounds that were not listening to MasterVolume (bad sounds! go to your room).

Cards

Fixed bugs where Countermeasures appeared to be deactivated when they were not.

Fixed a bug with PACT OF STEEL not working correctly in rare cases.

The wording on a few cards have been changed for clarification and consistency.

The ability of the PZL P.11 didn't trigger sometimes. Fixed.

Stealing a unit from the frontline while the enemy has MISSING active resulted in the stolen unit being incorrectly killed when returned. Fixed.

Fixed a few cards that might in rare cases cause destruction effect more than once.

TYPE 88 AA GUN's ability does not trigger when dealing 0 damage. Fixed.

ROAD TO BERLIN was sometimes not working correctly. Fixed.

Localization

Several translation bugs have been fixed. Thank you for reporting them!

Visual

Added some passive ability icons that were missing.

In Draft, sometimes the wrong card back was shown. Fixed.

Other

Fixed wrong state of game when reconnecting in draft.

Fixed some daily missions not being counted after reconnection.

That’s all for now. As always, we welcome your feedback in the comments below and on the KARDS Discord.