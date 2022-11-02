 Skip to content

Them and Us update for 2 November 2022

Them and Us - Update 1.0.8

Notice:
If you already progressing the story, to avoid game crashing or other problems please make sure to check the integrity files after the update is over. To make sure the files are corrected downloaded by STEAM.

https://support.steampowered.com/kb_article.php?ref=2037-QEUH-3335

Hi guys,
We hope you had a great Halloween! Update 1.0.8 is now available.

  1. You can now select Hard mode from the very beginning.
    The special puzzles such as [spoiler]Ploutus Box[/spoiler] are now available only on Professional mode.

  1. We updated the start inventory to 4 available slots on Easy, Normal and Hard dificulties.

  1. We fixed a small problem that we had in v1.0.7 update.

We hope you will like these changes. Thank you for all your support and feedbacks!

