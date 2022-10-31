Mischievous Monday #12

Welcome back wretched. :]

A little hub crypt has been added to the Mausoleum Awakening game mode which you'll start in before each run. Felt it'd be a bit cosier than faffing around through menus each time, and can be used for tutorials for if you're not familiar with this type of game.

The Mausoleum Awakening's New Game Plus mode has also been tweaked. Now they're just known by their map names (instead of NG+1, etc), and the maps are unlocked in the same way as they are for Necrotic Skirmishes so you can have a play around with them earlier in your playthrough. To encourage this playing on harder maps will now net you some bonus Coins and Soul meta. There's now also the option of playing a random map.

A new class has been added called the Sprout Brotato who specialises in raising and boosting Bro minion friendos, and has habit of sprouting roots and a boomy pumpkin head. There's also 5 new achievements associated to him.

The Doll Maker class has had some tweaks. They can now waxraise Beggars who can be upgraded to Beggar Bombers, and can now make use of Barrow Diggers and Giant Bro minions. The wax minion colouring has also been tweaked so they look a bit less like the human meanies.

Some misc bits and bobs...

Melee minions will now slightly push themselves out of other touching minions (as they had a habit of getting stuck inside each other when targeting the same enemies).

Zogziech Diablos minion: If he's close to the top/bottom of the map then the laser will now always spin towards the center of the map.

The Game Over's Run Stats will now show the map and play time (since the time and NG+ wouldn't show on the main screen if you had meta to buy).

Added a x2 font for the smallest text (eg when showing the number of duplicate minions/relics).

Blacksmith Lackey: Added a delay to when the controls become active (as it was easy to accidentally buy something as soon as it popped up).

Necromancer - Divergent Force meta: Changed it's description so it explains leveling up a skelly minion won't count.

And some bug fixes...

Doll Maker class: You could be offered to boneraise skelly minions if you banished the level 1 Peasant.

The Virginial Bow relic was only healing you if you had more than one of them.

The Cadaver Coffin contraption wasn't working with the Doll Maker class minions.

The Doll Maker class unlock text was overlapping with the regular stage description texts.

Enjoy! :]