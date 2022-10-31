Linux Update

Hello everyone!

This is a minor housekeeping update for Linux - the Windows and macOS versions were untouched in this update.

The short version: Valve failed this game for Steam Deck cert because of the Skulls Anywhere login dialog; the service was shut down some time ago so this was no longer supported anyway. I went in and removed the login button and the Skulls Anywhere option in the multiplayer menu, no other changes were made. The game actually works great on Steam Deck as-is!

(For preservation folks: If you want a build with the login button intact, the linux32 branch still has it just in case!)

One known issue that remains from the last version is that Xwayland combined with a high-DPI mode will result in a black screen - for whatever reason multisampling is forced on in Xwayland, which breaks our presentation system (and many others, I would imagine). Thankfully with the SDL2 update you can set SDL_VIDEODRIVER=wayland and get around this with a fully native Wayland window. This will eventually be made the default in a future SDL release, so at some point this will just passively go away. (Also: You can enable specialized high-DPI support by passing /enablehighdpi:1 as a launch argument.)

Thank you for your continued support!