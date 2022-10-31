 Skip to content

Search 4 Bigfoot update for 31 October 2022

Update 4 Bigfeets

-New biome to find and search
-New items to find
-Two new random events
-More sounds
-Fixed glowsticks spawning too much
-Adjusted flashlight burnout
-Adjusted random events
-Fixed Bigfoot stalking distance

Having a hard time finding Bigfoot? Don't worry, we all are. Remember to pay attention to the forest around you. The sounds of nature are clues to help you along your way. Always watch the trees and scan the ground, because you never know what evidence you might find. He's out there!

