We are really sorry that some of you have experienced an error on launch preventing you from playing. Good news, we worked really hard to get to the bottom of it. A big shout out to hech363 for helping out with the testing, thanks!
It should be solved now!
Please update the game and let us know. We are here to help.
Paper Cut Mansion update for 1 November 2022
Fix for Visual C++ Runtime Error
