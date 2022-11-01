 Skip to content

Paper Cut Mansion update for 1 November 2022

Fix for Visual C++ Runtime Error

Share · View all patches · Build 9839139

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are really sorry that some of you have experienced an error on launch preventing you from playing. Good news, we worked really hard to get to the bottom of it. A big shout out to hech363 for helping out with the testing, thanks!
It should be solved now!
Please update the game and let us know. We are here to help.

Changed files in this update

Paper Cut Mansion Content Depot 1004371
  • Loading history…
