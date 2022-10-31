New Alpha Released: ALPHA_NOVEMBER_A

Bug Fixes:

Balancing Adjustments:

Twilight Fountain's layout has been adjusted slightly.

Team shuffling now takes each player's score for the previous round into consideration, and tries to balance teams accordingly.

Miscellaneous:

The default game server timeout duration has been increased to 10000ms (10 seconds).

Added an option for game server hosts to disable team shuffling.

Added an option for game server hosts to disable "even" team sizes. When disabled, players can join either team regardless of team sizes, and players will not be autobalanced.

Added an option for game server hosts to disable the team imbalance buff.

Game server hosts now have the option to set a welcome message that is displayed to joining players.

The scoreboard now displays candy next to the player who is currently holding the candy during the Trick or Treat metagame.

Extra icons have been added to the Power Struggle and Dual Power Struggle overlays to denote which team currently owns the zone(s).

Icons have been added to capture zones to help clarify ownership.

Players can now use their scroll wheel to view in-game chat history.

A "map name" entity has been added to the map editor. Setting a name through this will cause that name to appear in the server browser instead of the map's filename.