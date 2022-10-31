New Alpha Released: ALPHA_NOVEMBER_A

Bug Fixes:
- Added more network stability measures in an attempt to prevent servers from unexpectedly crashing when dealing with clients who have extremely unstable connections.
- Fixed decorations on the Invisible Chair not appearing.
- Removed a leftover debug function (that wasn't internally marked as debug by accident) that would copy the entire array of Chinese unicode characters to the player's clipboard upon loading the main menu.
Balancing Adjustments:
-
Team shuffling now takes each player's score for the previous round into consideration, and tries to balance teams accordingly.
-
Twilight Fountain's layout has been adjusted slightly.
- Two platforms were added to each spawn room, allowing all characters to leave through the top.
- The healing strength of the underwater heal beacon has been reduced to 50%.
- The healing strength of the side heal beacons have been reduced to 33%, and they have been moved further away from the center.
Miscellaneous:
-
The default game server timeout duration has been increased to 10000ms (10 seconds).
-
Added an option for game server hosts to disable team shuffling.
-
Added an option for game server hosts to disable "even" team sizes.
- When disabled, players can join either team regardless of team sizes, and players will not be autobalanced.
-
Added an option for game server hosts to disable the team imbalance buff.
-
Game server hosts now have the option to set a welcome message that is displayed to joining players.
-
The scoreboard now displays candy next to the player who is currently holding the candy during the Trick or Treat metagame.
-
Extra icons have been added to the Power Struggle and Dual Power Struggle overlays to denote which team currently owns the zone(s).
-
Icons have been added to capture zones to help clarify ownership.
-
Players can now use their scroll wheel to view in-game chat history.
-
A "map name" entity has been added to the map editor.
- Setting a name through this will cause that name to appear in the server browser instead of the map's filename.
-
When the current inventory filter results in no items being displayed, a notice is now displayed notifying the player that no items fit the criteria.
