Tea Garden Simulator update for 31 October 2022

Update 10/22

Your Tea house is now open!

We are happy to implement the most important feature of the game, the 'Tea Store' where you can showcase and sell your custom and unique teas to the Tea Connoisseurs of the world.

This feature will be a permanent part of the game. Though it will be unlocked at Level 3, we have made it accessible at Level 1 for this update only. To let you try this feature.

So, go ahead and fill your store with your own unique creations. Also, don't forget to share your masterpieces with the community.

Various other improvements include:

  1. Zoom on the map via mouse scroll.
  2. Bug fixes.

