 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night Light update for 31 October 2022

PATCH 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9838882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added/Improved/Buffed
+Increase screen shake gun feedback
+Added a visual player health bar when the player gets damaged
+Added indicators to where the buildings are being attacked from
+Long arm monster and big fly now have visual health bars
+Fixed being unable to leave build mode bug
+Added crosshair and mouse cursor
+Fixed rocket showing when holding throwables bug
+Fixed gun animations stopping randomly
+Hit marker added
+Added the choice to choose full screen or windowed, and resolution in settings

Removed/Nerfed
-Removed texture and anti-aliasing in settings
-Nerfed long arm range damage
-Post processing removed
-Removed enemy hit sounds when hit

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link