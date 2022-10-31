PATCH 1.3.0

Added/Improved/Buffed

+Increase screen shake gun feedback

+Added a visual player health bar when the player gets damaged

+Added indicators to where the buildings are being attacked from

+Long arm monster and big fly now have visual health bars

+Fixed being unable to leave build mode bug

+Added crosshair and mouse cursor

+Fixed rocket showing when holding throwables bug

+Fixed gun animations stopping randomly

+Hit marker added

+Added the choice to choose full screen or windowed, and resolution in settings

Removed/Nerfed

-Removed texture and anti-aliasing in settings

-Nerfed long arm range damage

-Post processing removed

-Removed enemy hit sounds when hit