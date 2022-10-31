PATCH 1.3.0

Added/Improved/Buffed
+Increase screen shake gun feedback
+Added a visual player health bar when the player gets damaged
+Added indicators to where the buildings are being attacked from
+Long arm monster and big fly now have visual health bars
+Fixed being unable to leave build mode bug
+Added crosshair and mouse cursor
+Fixed rocket showing when holding throwables bug
+Fixed gun animations stopping randomly
+Hit marker added
+Added the choice to choose full screen or windowed, and resolution in settings
Removed/Nerfed
-Removed texture and anti-aliasing in settings
-Nerfed long arm range damage
-Post processing removed
-Removed enemy hit sounds when hit
Changed files in this update