Patch V1.0.5.1

Hi All,

Hope you all have enjoyed an exciting Halloween.

Thanks to those who have participated in our Screenshot competition!

After going through the screenshots in the community, we have picked 3 winners based on the up vote result:

Olga 1987

Anunnaki

Zubaz

We will contact you shortly and send your reward.

We have been continuously refining the game during the Halloween event period. Here is what we have done for V1.0.5.1:

-Fixed item loading issue in Underground Chamber, where in rare cases the key would not drop.

-Add a new trading function to Gem Smith, after saving the Gem Smith, players can now trade between gems, stones and orbs.

-Final Boss balancing: added delay time and visual hint before she casts flame attack. Shortened flame distance.

-Add a teleport machine in 'Celestial Tower Upper', so players can teleport to the laser trap after activating the machine.

-Added navigation map for dragon transition room.

What's Next...

We have started working on the New Game+ and will try to complete it by the end of November, please stay tuned for further update.

Best,

Mirari