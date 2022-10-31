Patch Notes for Oct. 31, 2022

Happy Halloween Beta Testers!

We're still working on some of those bugs you guys have reported over the weekend and we thank you all for the feedback! If you haven't already we'd also ask that you complete our Closed Beta Survey.

Updates/Fixes:

Adjusted overall colours in the Tutorial and main Farm hub.

Fixed a seam in the skybox of the Tutorial

Fixed rock martials that were causing some glitches in lighting

Updated the lighting in the main Farm hub

Fixed bug where the remainder of The Book quest would be skipped if the player selected Liv's Notes bookmark multiple times, resulting in a hard lock of the game.

Updated sounds of crystals encountered during the tutorial

Fixed visual glitches in some VFX that caused them to only render in one eye

Tweaked blending in some of Alliss' animations

Fixed bug preventing the set height button from working in the pause menu

Fixed homing functionality of the Electricity spell to behave correctly with Large Electro-Mech Spiders

Fixed bug that was causing enemies to be invulnerable when their health reached 0