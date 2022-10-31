Blood West: Chapter 2 update is here!

Gunslingers!

On the 10th of February, Blood West moseyed on down to Steam Early Access. Since then, the posse of the revenant gunslinger only has grown. Currently, folks on Steam have given the game a ratin’ of 91% of positive reviews out of more than a thousand of them. The only complaint was that there ain’t enough of it…

Tonight, on the last night of October, 2022, the dead once more come crawlin’ back from der’ graves to feast on the living with the horrifically huge update to Blood West!

This time players will have to test their grit against the swamps and their lovecraftian denizens. The new location itself is over twice the size of the original Canyons. The new area is filled to the brim with points of interest, from old fishing towns and alligator farms to a derelict paddle steamer.

The players will also have a chance to run into an old friend as well as meet new fully voice-acted dudes and dudettes who will tell you a tale or two. Tho’ this ain’t gonna be a sightseein’ trip as cultists of cosmic horrors, zombie alligators, specters, and all other nasty varmints will be huntin’ you in these desolate lands.

As in Chapter 1, it’s better to come prepared. New artifacts, potions, and weapons can be found on the swamps or purchased from those who are still breathin’. There’s even a crossbow for those who are feelin’ medieval.

To sweeten the deal, as a part of Steam Scream Sale, Blood West will be available at a 25% discount till the 1st of November, till 18.00 CEST. We have even thrown in a fistful of bug fixes and optimizations for Chapter 1. That's only 24 more hours, so don't waste any time!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1587130/Blood_West

Please note, that this is an Early Access update and the game is still in WIP state. There are some things still amiss in this update, and we'll be rolling out subsequent patches as they come (please refer to the release notes below), but we really wanted to make your Halloween special, rather than wait until everything is perfect!

Release notes:

New content, features and improvements:

Whole new map!

Bigger than Canyons! (1.5x larger, and more tightly-packed with content)

9 new enemies

5 new NPCs and 1 old friend

5 new types of weapons

11 new unique weapons

25 new artefacts

3 new potions

More than twice as many dialogues

General optimization, including the Canyons

A whole lotta bug fixes

Known issues and WIP things:

no DE and RU language versions yet (they're on the way - ETA November 14)

some SFX are not final

optimization is not yet final

Legacy bugs, fixed with this update:

Birdmans were shooting rapidly when pinned against wall

Potion can wrongly stay in inventory after use if animation didn't finish

Burning sfx from Molotov can stay even after respawn if player died/reloaded

It is possible to die with equiped Gold Coin and still get Soul Flaw

Key Item sfx can be heard through the floor

AI reacts for Molotov sounds

Revolver animation glitching when zooming out and reloading

Equip animation is skip-able if player holds LMB

Fire from destroyed lantern can destroy objects below the floor

Humanpede can spit on the celling, and player standing on it can get damage from accid

Shaman totem has too short range in binding

Boss life and wooden platforms renew after a failed fight.

Slider for overfowing intentory won't show up without forcing a refresh on container's items

Boss could be killed from above by throwing molotovs into it

Removing curse with Purple Revival doesnt cancel the totem quest

Enemy from sneaking tutorial won't react if he is triggered during his walk back to original spot

Player can get stuck behind Totem and a rock at the Shaman's cave

Good fortune, partners!