Early Access 0.15.2

- Fixed an issue where Witch and Ghosts would not respawn
- Fixed an issue where gravestones would not be destructible
- Fixed an issue where recipe for crafting gravestones would not be unlocked
- Increased probability of drops for Halloween items (+ more enemies will be able to drop certain costumes now)
Drop Guide for the Halloween Costumes:
Here's a list of all the Halloween Items and where to get them in the game:
"Old" Costumes
[spoiler]👨🦲 Nomad Costume: Skeletons in Desert, Forest and Ice Mine
🐔 Chicken Costume: Cave Goblins in Forest Dungeon as well as in the Forest area of the Overworld
🐺 Werewolf Costume: God of Death (Desert Dungeon Boss), Cave Goblins in the Forest Dungeon as well as regular Goblins
👻 Ghost Costume: the ghosts in the graveyard & Ice Ghosts in the Tundra
🐸 Gorgon Costume: Serpent Priest in the Desert Dungeon, Antlions, Scorpions
🎃 Pumpkin Jack Costume: Destroying Pumpkins
🐧 Penguin Costume: Snow Foxes, Snowmen, Frost Terror in Ice Tundra
🧛 Vampire Costume: Vampires in the Ice Dungeon, Bats
👾 Spacehunter Costume: Heart of the Forest (Forest Dungeon Boss), Goblins in Forest Dungeon as well as Goblin Archers[/spoiler]
New Costumes
[spoiler]🐑 Lamb Costume: Lion Sorceress in Desert Dungeon, Magura in Ice Dungeon, Scoundrel (the ones with the sword) in the Ice Dungeon, as Loot in Chests and Boxes of Skeld Ship
🤕 Mummy Costume: Mummies in Desert Dungeon and Overworld, in Chests and Boxes of the Skeld Ship
👹 Nate Costume: Bloodlord Nith in Ice Dungeon, Scoundrel (the ones with the sword), as Loot in Chests and Boxes of the Skeld Ship
💉 Plague Doctor Costume: Falcon Warrior in Desert Dungeon, Necromancer in Forest Dungeon, Vulture in Desert, as Loot from Chests and Boxes in Skeld Ship
🧙♀️ Witch Costume: Witch in the Chapel next to the Graveyard
🧌 Monster Costume: Skeletons Forest Dungeon as well as in the Forest area of the Overworld, Chests and Boxes in Skeld Ship[/spoiler]
Additional Note:
[spoiler]🪦 Destroying the Gravestones next to the chapel in the forest area where the Witch and black Ghosts spawn has a chance to drop any of these costumes (except for the witch)!
🎮 All items from previous Halloween Events (Nomad, Chicken, Werewolf, Ghost, Gorgon, Pumpkin Jack, Penguin, Vampire) also have a chance to be dropped when destroying the Gacha Machines in the left area of the Ice Dungeon[/spoiler]
