Early Access 0.15.2

Fixed an issue where Witch and Ghosts would not respawn

Fixed an issue where gravestones would not be destructible

Fixed an issue where recipe for crafting gravestones would not be unlocked

Increased probability of drops for Halloween items (+ more enemies will be able to drop certain costumes now)

Drop Guide for the Halloween Costumes:

Here's a list of all the Halloween Items and where to get them in the game:

"Old" Costumes

[spoiler]👨‍🦲 Nomad Costume: Skeletons in Desert, Forest and Ice Mine

🐔 Chicken Costume: Cave Goblins in Forest Dungeon as well as in the Forest area of the Overworld

🐺 Werewolf Costume: God of Death (Desert Dungeon Boss), Cave Goblins in the Forest Dungeon as well as regular Goblins

👻 Ghost Costume: the ghosts in the graveyard & Ice Ghosts in the Tundra

🐸 Gorgon Costume: Serpent Priest in the Desert Dungeon, Antlions, Scorpions

🎃 Pumpkin Jack Costume: Destroying Pumpkins

🐧 Penguin Costume: Snow Foxes, Snowmen, Frost Terror in Ice Tundra

🧛 Vampire Costume: Vampires in the Ice Dungeon, Bats

👾 Spacehunter Costume: Heart of the Forest (Forest Dungeon Boss), Goblins in Forest Dungeon as well as Goblin Archers[/spoiler]

New Costumes

[spoiler]🐑 Lamb Costume: Lion Sorceress in Desert Dungeon, Magura in Ice Dungeon, Scoundrel (the ones with the sword) in the Ice Dungeon, as Loot in Chests and Boxes of Skeld Ship

🤕 Mummy Costume: Mummies in Desert Dungeon and Overworld, in Chests and Boxes of the Skeld Ship

👹 Nate Costume: Bloodlord Nith in Ice Dungeon, Scoundrel (the ones with the sword), as Loot in Chests and Boxes of the Skeld Ship

💉 Plague Doctor Costume: Falcon Warrior in Desert Dungeon, Necromancer in Forest Dungeon, Vulture in Desert, as Loot from Chests and Boxes in Skeld Ship

🧙‍♀️ Witch Costume: Witch in the Chapel next to the Graveyard

🧌 Monster Costume: Skeletons Forest Dungeon as well as in the Forest area of the Overworld, Chests and Boxes in Skeld Ship[/spoiler]

Additional Note:

[spoiler]🪦 Destroying the Gravestones next to the chapel in the forest area where the Witch and black Ghosts spawn has a chance to drop any of these costumes (except for the witch)!

🎮 All items from previous Halloween Events (Nomad, Chicken, Werewolf, Ghost, Gorgon, Pumpkin Jack, Penguin, Vampire) also have a chance to be dropped when destroying the Gacha Machines in the left area of the Ice Dungeon[/spoiler]