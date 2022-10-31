 Skip to content

Numeral Lord update for 31 October 2022

Version 0.6.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:
Four new Halloween tile styles have been added

Improvement:
Display player details in the left rail of the map editor

Fixed:
Fixed some memory leaks
Fixed an issue where online rooms could produce duplicate players

