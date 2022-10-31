Early Access Update #2 - Game balancing and some quality of life additions

Hi!

It's been a hectic weekend, with so many people trying out the game and giving feedback on basically everything!

Incredibly there have been almost no bug reports, with just one minor graphical glitch on Mac (if you're experiencing it, please try increasing Shader Quality), so we've been able to focus on game balance a bit more after the quick difficulty update we did past Friday.

Now that we have more telemetry and data, we've been able to pinpoint more effectively at which points in each level people do usually get stuck, as well as which characters, trinkets and weapons have been performing below expectations.

We'll leave a detailed analysis for a future post, but suffice to say that we found out that the third tier of stages was a bit too easy when compared to the others, and some trinkets and characters proved a bit too weak.

So today we're releasing an update trying to address these imbalances. Not everything is finished (for example we want to add some damage to Lanyz's skill), this is just a numbers change update before we start working on more interesting features (we'll prepare a small roadmap to share with you in the following days).

Gameplay changes:

Increased Regeneration skill values by 5.

Increased values for Elixir of Health, Soul Container, Ice Mirror, Fire Mirror, Crimson Flask and Sacred Effigy.

Nerfed a bit Obsidian Crown.

Improved Elven Bow(non-evolved only), Toxic Stench(both), Blaze(both), Meteor Shower(both), Whirlwind Pickaxe (non-evolved only), Wolf's Fang(both) and Spectral Dagger(both)

Reduced a bit duration of Ariana's skill.

Improved Ogol passive.

Improved Bhask skill.

Graveyard 1 and Forge 1 (boss) are a bit easier now.

Forge 2, and all Tier 3 stages are now more difficult.

Improvements: