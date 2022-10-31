V8 Beta 8 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9838598 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 16:46:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new V8 beta version update release is available.

Changes

Fix: Pixel perfect drawing now working with stereo drawing.

Fix: Tile Mapping/Load connected Projects was disabled though one of the connected projects was closed.

Fix: Saving animation with a defined frame range caused error when using multiple layers.

Fix: Error when closing project while animation is running.

Fix: Menu entry "Save Copy As..." active when there was no project opened which led to an error.

Fix: Some elements in the color palette window wasted too much CPU time.

Fix: Moving pixels in tile map edit mode with sync mode off caused invalid results. When moving layer contents in tile map edit mode "Pick/Place Tiles" with sync mode off led to wrong final contents. Pixels where removed or where overwritten by tile data from the tile library which is wrong because sync is off. Only pixels may be moved then.

Fix: uppercase file extensions have been ignored and lower file extension added. Now the extension is always replaced by lower case extension.

Fix: Temporary canvas mover and temporary zoom tool stopped current active tool.

Fix: paint mode "erase" worked additive in alpha so that the erase effect was too strong.

Fix: internal error appeared instead of normal error message if FLC file could not be read.

Fix(1871): alpha transparent brush used full opacity for semi transparent pixels when drawing opacity was set to 100 instead

Fix: transformation object size was changed when moving on the canvas due to enabled snapping.

Fix: some problem with pixel selection and transformation. If transformation was applied to an existing floating selection that was based on a pixel selection then the final pixel selection was wrong.

Also undo/redo not working correctly.

Fix: Floating pixels buttons in tool settings window not removed when finalizing transformation without having a floating selection at the beginning of the transformation.

Fix: Temporary tools (canvas move, zoom) not working with tools using size interaction elements (crop, extended rectangle edit, transformation tools...)

Fix: Temporary canvase mover and temporary zoom tool stopped current active tool.

Fix: Space activated canvas mover although mouse is down (canceling a tool in progress, e.g. line tool).

Fix: When reselecting oval/rectangle tool in extended edit mode, then it did not remove canvas changes correctly.

Fix: Brush preview sometimes not showing when moving from -1 coordinat to 0 (rectangle, oval tools).

Fix: Coordinate display not accurate for oval/rectangle if rotated.

Fix: Rounding issues with symmetry and hollow oval/rectangle and even brush sizes.

Fix: When using tile map pick/place mode the selected and tile aligned area automatically increased more than it should.

Fix: The layer list jumped to the active a lock icon is used, wven if it was from a different layer.

Fix: internal error when deleting a tile map layer and using undo.

Fix: Free form line tool left brush preview on canvas when switching to a tool that does not use a brush preview.

Fix: Keyboard shortcut to toggle layer lock only changed active layer even if multiple where selected.

Fix: Tile palette window not showing when creating new tile map project.

Fix: Line snap (isometric, even steps) not working correctly of one part of the line went below 0-coordinates.

Fix: Imprecise coordinate display with negative values.

Fix: Line tools did show coordinate vale (x or y) as 0 although being -1.

Fix: With single frame layers the automatic pixel update when moving colors in the color palette did not work.

Fix: 8bit PNG files with additional 8 bit alpha plane file not loading correctly. This also caused alpha transparent brushes to not be displayed in the brush container.

Flip canvas function added.

Flip selection/frames function added.

Selections in pattern drawing mode not propagated to the repeated patterns anymore because this interferes with functions with transformation functions, scrolling etc.

Rotate frame/selection added.

Canvas rotation function added (90°, 180°).

Storing pixel perfect drawing option for next session.

New transparency pattern default colors #808080 and #c0c0c0.

When pattern drawing is enabled then the selection is not spread over all tiles but stays where it is.

Pattern drawing toggle now part of undo history.

Added shortcut to toggle layer group collapsing.

If layer group is closed that contains the active layer then the group becomes active.

If a layer is selected by tool then it's parent groups are now opened automatically.

Layer blend modes reorganized.

Support cmd/bat files as post processing tool when exporting tile map data.

Right mouse button click on brush tip button now opens context menu instead of starting brush resize mode

When using brush pick up then "trim" option is now ignored if snap grid is enabled.

Remove/empty unused tile function added to tile palette window.

Pick layer tool (Shift + T) now supports for multiple layer selection when holding Shift.

Move tool now supports selection of multiple layers when holding Shift.

Icons for visibility and lock now shown semi transparent if a parent group is invisible or locked.