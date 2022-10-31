Petrified Early Access Release

Hello everyone!

We are excited to announce that the early access version of Petrified is now available for purchase on Steam! We want the early access period to be relatively short but we will be taking this time to continue adding great things to the game. We also want to have your feedback on the game as well as any ideas that you may have for anything, whether it be in game assets, cosmetics, etc. We want to know!

Thank you to everyone involved in the process so far and welcome to all new players!