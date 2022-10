Share · View all patches · Build 9838512 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy



Greetings friends,

Every year, all "Frontline" games get a new balancing to keep the game-play fresh.(2022-2023)

v1.2.2

✔New Unit Balancing

✔Defender gets a bonus in numbers

✔German armor thickness increased

✔Bug-fixing

Cheers and thank you for playing!

Ionut