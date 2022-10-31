Update [7]//Patch 0.8.0.0 and Console Announcement

Hi Principals! We are back with another exciting update for you.

Things are getting a little hotter in Valthiria—all thanks to a recently discovered Hidden Dungeon.

With glassy obsidian, rough pumice, and molten lava all around, this hidden dungeon might be too hot to handle, except for the future heroes from the Academy. Just remind your students: “don’t play with fire”!

With the discovery of the fiery dungeon, it became clearer that Valthiria is not entirely free of danger. Monsters show up now and then, deterring the residents of Valthiria from solo travel.

To help ease the residents of Valthiria, the Academy offers a solution: Escort Mission! With students as bodyguard-slash-companion, travelers could be safe from various monsters that lurks in the forest. And maybe from a loneliness, too. No judgement.

Be careful though, as every traveler will take a space on your team. Some might be able to help in fight, while some can’t. It’s part of the mission: fighting with less attack power and more possible casualties! Can your students handle the challenge?

At least it would be a great networking event!

This update includes:

Features

New quest type: Escort

Revamped world map UI

Revamped exploration UI

Skip button on dialogues and cinematics

Contents

New dungeon: Lava Fields

New monsters on Lava Fields

New student skills

Removed tutorial tasks that are no longer relevant

Polished the dungeons to make them more immersive

Quest reward adjustments

Bugfixes

Optimized some in-game assets

Set the default teleport gate back to academy

Fixed story timeline and quest requirements

Fixed the Sort by Name feature

Minor revisions to tutorial and help menu

Smashed some more bugs

Furthermore, we have more exciting news!

Early Access and Console Release Announcement

Good news, everyone!

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 will be out of early access and coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in Early 2023! The physical edition for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 will also be available on release.

Also watch our new trailer below

