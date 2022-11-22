Content Update #8 - new locations, destructible items, improved dodges mechanic

**

December’s around the corner, and we’re keen to share the results of the last few weeks of work on Libérte.

Since we’ve entered the Early Access model, your support and feedback has been vital to the development process. This last patch is primarily based on the suggestions from our community - that means more fun to brave the streets of Paris!

👋 Mesdames et Messieurs!

We’ve added new areas and redesigned streets for a more cluttered, lively city feel. The 18th century Paris was a busy, noisy city, with trader’s booths and markets scattered around the city.

A special shout-out to those who felt the urge to kick barrels, benches, and all kinds of supplies too! We’ve added the feature of destructible objects. And we recommend testing it out because who knows what you may find inside…

Rene also got a new, improved dodge. Many of you mentioned that the mechanic could be smoother, and that’s what we aimed to improve. Let us know how it works for you now!

Aside from new arrivals, we’ve decided to continue expanding keepsakes and cards.

And to make things even more worthwhile, we added more rewards to each Faction’s Reward Track. Keep on Rebelling, Tribing, Churching, and Crowning, and claim your rewards!

And finally, for those who seek real challenges, there’s a new Bliss Curse to overcome – Curse of the Gambler!

Full changelog below:

New:

Added three brand new areas you can encounter in the City.

Added over 30 new, destructible props

Redesigned streets for a more cluttered, lively city feel

Added eight new Keepsakes to unlock.

Added ten new levels to each Faction's Reward Track

New Bliss Curse - Curse of the Gambler

Added new performance settings.

Changes and Improvements

Visuals: Improved look of almost every unique location in the game with new props and style fixes.

Controls: When the 'Attack at Cursor' option is turned off, attacks will now track movement input instead of the closest enemy.

Controls: With multiple enemies clumped up together, Player attacks will now target one closest to the cursor.

Controls: The player can now change movement direction during a dodge.

Controls: Default Dodge direction with no input has been changed to forward instead of backward.

Controls: Increased Player's running speed with an unsheathed weapon by 15%

Animations: Improved Player animation fluidity when dodging or quickly changing movement direction.

Cards: Archbishop's Bull Mask will now give a 25% dmg bonus when you defeat a Shade in the Bliss

Cards: The game will now ask if you want to play a Card that will replace your skill.

Cards: Dying Blood card mana cost increased from 3 to 5.

Cards: Coagulation now restores 5 Armor with each hit.

Cards: Some more powerful Cursed Blood skills now cost 20 Health to activate.

UI: New way to preview Active Curses on the gamepad

Bugfixes