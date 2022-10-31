cheesequest v1.0.6 halloween update

The v1.0.6 update has finally been released! Sorry about the wait :)
Changelog
- A couple new modifiers and a new card
- Hovering over a modifier automatically brings up the descriptor
- There are now volume sliders in the options menu
- There is now a "Delete Save" button in the options menu
- There is now an in-game pause menu (press "esc")
- Dialogue no longer automatically progresses, and can be sped up by holding the left mouse button
- Enemy decks have been reworked
- The maximum level you can reach has been changed from 9 to 9999999
- Possibly other things I've forgotten...
New modifiers
- Attraction - A card with this mod will seek out its favourite food before acting. Flies and Locusts have this modifier.
- Sanguine - A card with this mod will heal itself at the end of every turn. Swarms have this modifier.
New card
- Swarm - This card doesn't attack, but will grow hungrier and healthier each turn. Quick action is needed to dispatch it before it gets out of hand...
A lot more is planned. Please stay tuned!
