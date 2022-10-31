cheesequest v1.0.6 halloween update

Share · View all patches · Build 9838389 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 17:09:35 UTC by Wendy

The v1.0.6 update has finally been released! Sorry about the wait :)

Changelog

A couple new modifiers and a new card

Hovering over a modifier automatically brings up the descriptor

There are now volume sliders in the options menu

There is now a "Delete Save" button in the options menu

There is now an in-game pause menu (press "esc")

Dialogue no longer automatically progresses, and can be sped up by holding the left mouse button

Enemy decks have been reworked

The maximum level you can reach has been changed from 9 to 9999999

Possibly other things I've forgotten...

New modifiers

Attraction - A card with this mod will seek out its favourite food before acting. Flies and Locusts have this modifier.

Sanguine - A card with this mod will heal itself at the end of every turn. Swarms have this modifier.

New card

Swarm - This card doesn't attack, but will grow hungrier and healthier each turn. Quick action is needed to dispatch it before it gets out of hand...

A lot more is planned. Please stay tuned!