cheesequest update for 31 October 2022

cheesequest v1.0.6 halloween update

cheesequest update for 31 October 2022

The v1.0.6 update has finally been released! Sorry about the wait :)

Changelog

  • A couple new modifiers and a new card
  • Hovering over a modifier automatically brings up the descriptor
  • There are now volume sliders in the options menu
  • There is now a "Delete Save" button in the options menu
  • There is now an in-game pause menu (press "esc")
  • Dialogue no longer automatically progresses, and can be sped up by holding the left mouse button
  • Enemy decks have been reworked
  • The maximum level you can reach has been changed from 9 to 9999999
  • Possibly other things I've forgotten...

New modifiers

  • Attraction - A card with this mod will seek out its favourite food before acting. Flies and Locusts have this modifier.
  • Sanguine - A card with this mod will heal itself at the end of every turn. Swarms have this modifier.

New card

  • Swarm - This card doesn't attack, but will grow hungrier and healthier each turn. Quick action is needed to dispatch it before it gets out of hand...

A lot more is planned. Please stay tuned!

