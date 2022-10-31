[HALLOWEEN UPDATE] v0.28.1 Out Now!

Hi all!

Thank you so much for being so patient with us and for the kind words during this bumpy month. We understand the decision to delay content was a dissapointing one, so we really appreciate the support and love you guys continue to give ♥

That being said... we really hope you enjoy our first small but sexy Halloween update with Reika! ;) And to celebrate the Halloween update, the game will also be on sale for the next week from 10am October 31st (PST)!

Be sure to stay tuned at the end of November for our next story update: v0.29! (Roadmap here)

If you have any issues, find any bugs or just want to chat - you can contact us on our Discord channel! We're usually around if we're awake :D

You can read about what changes you can expect in this new build below:

CHANGELOG

♥ Reika’s Halloween Room Invite

A new hotel invite has been added for Reika in the new Halloween Room fantasy suite! You and Reika are pulled into a strange (but sexy) adventure after a bizarre encounter with a fortune teller.