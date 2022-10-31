 Skip to content

Deadside update for 31 October 2022

Hotfix 0.4.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, Deadsiders!

On October 31 at 09:00am PDT /04:00pm GMT, Hotfix 0.4.1.1 will be deployed on the servers, featuring fixes for the errors that had led to crashes:

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the client to crash while firing weapons;
  • Fixed the performance drop and the crash of multiple player clients in a location due to the interaction of an autoclicker with a flask on one of the clients.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the client to freeze while tearing clothes into rags.

⚠️During the patch deployment, servers may be temporarily unavailable. The game client needs to be updated.

