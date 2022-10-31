Hello, Deadsiders!
On October 31 at 09:00am PDT /04:00pm GMT, Hotfix 0.4.1.1 will be deployed on the servers, featuring fixes for the errors that had led to crashes:
- Fixed a bug that could cause the client to crash while firing weapons;
- Fixed the performance drop and the crash of multiple player clients in a location due to the interaction of an autoclicker with a flask on one of the clients.
- Fixed a bug that caused the client to freeze while tearing clothes into rags.
⚠️During the patch deployment, servers may be temporarily unavailable. The game client needs to be updated.
