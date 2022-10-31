 Skip to content

Secrets of the Temple update for 31 October 2022

Patch #15!

Share · View all patches · Build 9838055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This one is a biggie!

Brand new intro quest before you even get to the temple! Still working on the opening story, but that's forthcoming! Let me know if you find any bugs!! :D

-Pigmy

