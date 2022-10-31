Patch #15!

This one is a biggie!
Brand new intro quest before you even get to the temple! Still working on the opening story, but that's forthcoming! Let me know if you find any bugs!! :D
-Pigmy
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This one is a biggie!
Brand new intro quest before you even get to the temple! Still working on the opening story, but that's forthcoming! Let me know if you find any bugs!! :D
-Pigmy
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update