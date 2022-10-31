Love & Sex 22.10 October Monthly Update (Beta Release)

Share · View all patches · Build 9838045 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 15:13:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi guys !

Here is the 22.10 October Monthly Update.

And the new features are :

Add sexy casual outfit for harmony dance

Anna oral fun [1cg][1ev]

Bitchy hot coffee text update

Bree karate-gi outfit

Bree/Lexi hot coffee [1ev]

Bree MC - Jack events [3 cg][6 ev]

Bree Z-box events [1cg][2ev]

Cassidy's ending [2ev][1cg]

Hanna alternate missionary [1ev]

Hanna's ending [2ev][1cg]

Hanna event 10 [1ev]

Home harem Bree/Lexi beach date [2cg][1ev]

Lexi/Minami/Samantha beach date [1ev]

New Android logo

Samantha/Sasha beach date [1ev]

Samantha alternate ending [1cg]

Taming oral fun [1cg][1 ev]

Taming harem hot coffee with Ayesha [1cg][1ev]

Taming harem event 3 [1ev]

Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos and Firesparq.

Hope you will enjoy it !

Andrealphus

