Love & Sex: Second Base update for 31 October 2022

Love & Sex 22.10 October Monthly Update (Beta Release)

Build 9838045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi guys !
Here is the 22.10 October Monthly Update.
And the new features are :

  • Add sexy casual outfit for harmony dance
  • Anna oral fun [1cg][1ev]
  • Bitchy hot coffee text update
  • Bree karate-gi outfit
  • Bree/Lexi hot coffee [1ev]
  • Bree MC - Jack events [3 cg][6 ev]
  • Bree Z-box events [1cg][2ev]
  • Cassidy's ending [2ev][1cg]
  • Hanna alternate missionary [1ev]
  • Hanna's ending [2ev][1cg]
  • Hanna event 10 [1ev]
  • Home harem Bree/Lexi beach date [2cg][1ev]
  • Lexi/Minami/Samantha beach date [1ev]
  • New Android logo
  • Samantha/Sasha beach date [1ev]
  • Samantha alternate ending [1cg]
  • Taming oral fun [1cg][1 ev]
  • Taming harem hot coffee with Ayesha [1cg][1ev]
  • Taming harem event 3 [1ev]

Thanks a lot to our artist & dev team especially MidnightDatura, Lent1, Paradoxal D, Apoc, BlissFullDarkness, Domestos and Firesparq.

Hope you will enjoy it !
Andrealphus

