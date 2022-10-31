Nightmare Update live now!

We're glad to say the nightmare update is live now!

Hi everyone! After a long time we're finally ready to release the first big update consisting of the new Nightmare addition as well as some fixes under the hood (such as a complete redo of the animation system as a setup for the next big update, achievements and metallics!)

NIGHTMARE MODE

After completing any mode, goblins come back haunting you for a much harder, modified level. In nightmare mode each level has a completely different style and feel to it, as well as lower player health, reduced statue duration and 10 SECOND BUILDPHASES!

ACHIEVEMENTS

We'll also be releasing the first batch of achievements!

AND MUCH SMALL IMPROVEMENTS

Features

Nightmare Mode! After completing a regular mode you can play it again as harder variant with a unique look and feel. As well as 10 second buildphases. Good luck ;)

Achievements! We've added a bunch of achievements. Try to get them all!

You can now punch goblins with your right hand as well as your left hand.

Bug Fixes, tweaks, and balancing:

Updated grades based on score data for more accurate grading

Improved performance of goblin animation system

Improved wave generation for better performance

Juggernaut movement animation speed decreased.

Juggernaut now carries his weapon on his shoulder.

Added backline animations such as chanting and looking around.

Reworked the way metal objects look in the shader.

Known Issues:

There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.

There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.

When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.

In both tutorials, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.

In the structure detail window, some parameter names are too long and are cut off.

In the 'Introduction' tutorial audio is sometimes cut off.

There are several lighting glitches which will be resolved soon.

And as a celebration the game is 33% off for the whole week!

So if you haven't grabbed a copy now is your chance!

Cheers!