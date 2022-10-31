0.9.0.4 Update (Not Major) - Previous Patch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi guys!

We are back with a new version! This version has been a few weeks in the Beta branch and tested by the Discord community.

After a long time, we are back with new updates and news. If you want to be more in the loop, remember to enter Discord.

This update is the result of all the feedback collected by the community and implemented with the aim of making the game more accessible, stable, and predictable.

For this, we have changed endless internal systems and processes, such as the cameras, much more stable to improve the experience, the controls, simplified and direct so that everyone adapts easily, in addition to various guides and help, to facilitate and improve the gameplay and of course, a lot of optimization work has been done.

We explain a little more about the most significant changes:

Cameras : The cameras have been redone, aiming to be smoother and more stable.

: The cameras have been redone, aiming to be smoother and more stable. Gameplay : Hundreds of values ​​have been adjusted. Speeds, times, and forces have been calibrated to the maximum. With the aim of improving and balancing the user experience.

: Hundreds of values ​​have been adjusted. Speeds, times, and forces have been calibrated to the maximum. With the aim of improving and balancing the user experience. Tricks : Apart from fixing many bugs, animations, and adjustments, new tricks have been introduced that extend the gaming experience.

: Apart from fixing many bugs, animations, and adjustments, new tricks have been introduced that extend the gaming experience. Flips : The flip system is entirely new, just doing a double flick up or down with the left stick and holding the gesture before leaving a ramp will allow you to jump off by launching a flip, without interrupting the possibility of doing other tricks in the air while you flip.

: The flip system is entirely new, just doing a double flick up or down with the left stick and holding the gesture before leaving a ramp will allow you to jump off by launching a flip, without interrupting the possibility of doing other tricks in the air while you flip. Server : Since we put in the sharing features, the server has been giving problems, we have thought of a new system for the future, but for now, we have solved part of the problem, and currently sharing parks and downloading them is operational again.

: Since we put in the sharing features, the server has been giving problems, we have thought of a new system for the future, but for now, we have solved part of the problem, and currently sharing parks and downloading them is operational again. Trick Control & Layout : The Layout of the controller has changed a bit, the pin dropper, the brake, and something else due to the change in concept when performing tricks. Regarding the controls, there were many of you who asked for a change in the performance of tricks, for a simpler, faster system that would be easy for you to adapt to. For this, we have had to change the entire root system and we hope that this change is good for everyone.

: The Layout of the controller has changed a bit, the pin dropper, the brake, and something else due to the change in concept when performing tricks. Regarding the controls, there were many of you who asked for a change in the performance of tricks, for a simpler, faster system that would be easy for you to adapt to. For this, we have had to change the entire root system and we hope that this change is good for everyone. Skinning, Poses & Animations : A lot of work has been tweaked and redone around this, and many really annoying visual bugs have been improved and removed.

: A lot of work has been tweaked and redone around this, and many really annoying visual bugs have been improved and removed. Bugs: It is really impossible to try to list all the bugs, but to give you an idea, everything has been covered and improved. Bugs in Grinds, in Backwards, in performance we have worked on everything and more, in lighting many things and we are still playing for the next version, problems with controls, pin dropper etc...

And the known issues to solve in the future:

We have not indicated in the Layout that to enter and exit Slow Motion by pressing L3.

The replays recorded in the new Featured Park, if they are saved and played from the Media option of the Menu, the pieces of the park do not appear.

The tutorial videos have been outdated, we are working on a completely new tutorial.

As we have not been able to introduce all the new riding systems, there are still some bugs or strange in the flow of the gameplay, due to the mixing of various systems. This is mainly what we are working on these last few months.

Above all, it is necessary to look at the new Control Layout, since it has changed quite a bit. The trick system, the pin dropper, and how to save and load a mark is very important. We attach them here as well to make it faster for you to check them out.





Thank you all! Stay tuned!

Barspin Studios Team



