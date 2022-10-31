 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 31 October 2022

Development Branch update - v0.6.008

Share · View all patches · Build 9837674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.6.008) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version contains minor fixes and improvements for the game.
Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.6.008 - Temporary changelog :

  • Improve polish localization (Thanks to @Tominion on discord)
  • Improve portuguese localization
  • Improve outside growers performances (Thanks to @akarnokd on discord)
  • Improve compass performances
  • Bug fix : no more "free compass" after using photo mode
  • Message from riley about wardens come's later in the game
  • Add "Screen - Progress" to the list of tutorial objects
  • Reduce loot rate of vegetables seeds in the first stages of terraformation
  • Small fixes here & there
  • Minor changes in the world

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9837674
Dépôt : The Planet Crafter Depot 1284192
