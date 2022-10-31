Development Branch update - v0.6.008

Share · View all patches · Build 9837674 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.6.008) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version contains minor fixes and improvements for the game.

Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.6.008 - Temporary changelog :

Improve polish localization (Thanks to @Tominion on discord)

Improve portuguese localization

Improve outside growers performances (Thanks to @akarnokd on discord)

Improve compass performances

Bug fix : no more "free compass" after using photo mode

Message from riley about wardens come's later in the game

Add "Screen - Progress" to the list of tutorial objects

Reduce loot rate of vegetables seeds in the first stages of terraformation

Small fixes here & there

Minor changes in the world

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games