Development Branch update - v0.6.008

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.6.008) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version contains minor fixes and improvements for the game.
Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
V 0.6.008 - Temporary changelog :
- Improve polish localization (Thanks to @Tominion on discord)
- Improve portuguese localization
- Improve outside growers performances (Thanks to @akarnokd on discord)
- Improve compass performances
- Bug fix : no more "free compass" after using photo mode
- Message from riley about wardens come's later in the game
- Add "Screen - Progress" to the list of tutorial objects
- Reduce loot rate of vegetables seeds in the first stages of terraformation
- Small fixes here & there
- Minor changes in the world
Stay in the loop
As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :
- Follow us on Steam
- Subscribe to our newsletter
- follow us on youtube and on twitter
- Join the official reddit
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in development branch