End Game Update

Changed end game, introducing new enemy type and restricting to one final boss kill.
Tweaked visual feedback from defeating final boss.
Fix: Applied a failsafe for player damage, with the intent to prevent “ghost hits” (where the player is damaged even when nothing is nearby). PLEASE REPORT IF THIS STILL HAPPENS!
Buffed Prismatrix orbiting prism (increased range, trigger frequency, hitbox size)
Fix: Gamepad Start now pauses the game
Fix: Restrict certain types of input from being mapped
Scaled up damage numbers to better illustrate changes in damage
Changed files in this update