End Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9837313 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 13:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Changed end game, introducing new enemy type and restricting to one final boss kill.

Tweaked visual feedback from defeating final boss.

Fix: Applied a failsafe for player damage, with the intent to prevent “ghost hits” (where the player is damaged even when nothing is nearby). PLEASE REPORT IF THIS STILL HAPPENS!

Buffed Prismatrix orbiting prism (increased range, trigger frequency, hitbox size)

Fix: Gamepad Start now pauses the game

Fix: Restrict certain types of input from being mapped

Scaled up damage numbers to better illustrate changes in damage