 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Void Scrappers update for 31 October 2022

End Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9837313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed end game, introducing new enemy type and restricting to one final boss kill.

Tweaked visual feedback from defeating final boss.

Fix: Applied a failsafe for player damage, with the intent to prevent “ghost hits” (where the player is damaged even when nothing is nearby). PLEASE REPORT IF THIS STILL HAPPENS!

Buffed Prismatrix orbiting prism (increased range, trigger frequency, hitbox size)

Fix: Gamepad Start now pauses the game

Fix: Restrict certain types of input from being mapped

Scaled up damage numbers to better illustrate changes in damage

Changed files in this update

Depot 2005211
  • Loading history…
Depot 2005212
  • Loading history…
Depot 2005213
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link