Pixelmancer Update 0.48 - Quality Of Life Changes From Community Feedbacks

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.48!

Changed explosion effect to the new particle system

Added sound to Stadie's fireball

Changed Novacast explosion to blue

Added the rest of the re-design of menu buttons

Added increase view distance feature in setting (This was added as a community request, please note that the game is designed with 0% view distance, any changes to view distance may have unforeseen issues)

Added visual indicator when Soul Hunter spawns

Added an effect when collecting soulstones

Changed victory text to "Level Completed"

Audio settings now save (For some existing players, you may need to re-apply your audio settings once more)

Improved start up speeds for first time players

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

View distance (Zooming out) was one of the biggest community requests I've received and it was no easy task to do as a fully 2D game there is no such thing as "Zooming out". It's just an illusion effect of scaling down sprites on the screen

I've had a lot of positive feedback regarding the new particle system and I've been slowly adding more and replacing some sprites with particles

One recent feedback I received was adding a visual indicator when the Soul Hunter spawns, so now your Pixelmancer will visually "say" something when the Soul Hunter appears