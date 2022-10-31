Pixelmancer Update 0.48 - Quality Of Life Changes From Community Feedbacks

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.48!
- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
- Changed explosion effect to the new particle system
- Added sound to Stadie's fireball
- Changed Novacast explosion to blue
- Added the rest of the re-design of menu buttons
- Added increase view distance feature in setting (This was added as a community request, please note that the game is designed with 0% view distance, any changes to view distance may have unforeseen issues)
- Added visual indicator when Soul Hunter spawns
- Added an effect when collecting soulstones
- Changed victory text to "Level Completed"
- Audio settings now save (For some existing players, you may need to re-apply your audio settings once more)
- Improved start up speeds for first time players
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -
View distance (Zooming out) was one of the biggest community requests I've received and it was no easy task to do as a fully 2D game there is no such thing as "Zooming out". It's just an illusion effect of scaling down sprites on the screen
I've had a lot of positive feedback regarding the new particle system and I've been slowly adding more and replacing some sprites with particles
One recent feedback I received was adding a visual indicator when the Soul Hunter spawns, so now your Pixelmancer will visually "say" something when the Soul Hunter appears
Changed files in this update