Pixelmancer update for 31 October 2022

Pixelmancer Update 0.48 - Quality Of Life Changes From Community Feedbacks

Pixelmancer update for 31 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.48!

- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
  • Changed explosion effect to the new particle system
  • Added sound to Stadie's fireball
  • Changed Novacast explosion to blue
  • Added the rest of the re-design of menu buttons
  • Added increase view distance feature in setting (This was added as a community request, please note that the game is designed with 0% view distance, any changes to view distance may have unforeseen issues)
  • Added visual indicator when Soul Hunter spawns
  • Added an effect when collecting soulstones
  • Changed victory text to "Level Completed"
  • Audio settings now save (For some existing players, you may need to re-apply your audio settings once more)
  • Improved start up speeds for first time players
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

View distance (Zooming out) was one of the biggest community requests I've received and it was no easy task to do as a fully 2D game there is no such thing as "Zooming out". It's just an illusion effect of scaling down sprites on the screen

I've had a lot of positive feedback regarding the new particle system and I've been slowly adding more and replacing some sprites with particles

One recent feedback I received was adding a visual indicator when the Soul Hunter spawns, so now your Pixelmancer will visually "say" something when the Soul Hunter appears

