- Improved the way Asian characters are displayed, to enhance readability and font sizes
- Corrected various localization errors
- Improved loading process to accelerate entry in the game upon first launch
- Changed the map to have proper Korean names and denomination of various areas and regions
- Improved some make graphics to enhance readability.
- Added some extra AI instructions in the Grand Campaign
SGS Korean War update for 31 October 2022
First Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in development branch