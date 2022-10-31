 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SGS Korean War update for 31 October 2022

First Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9837237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Improved the way Asian characters are displayed, to enhance readability and font sizes
  • Corrected various localization errors
  • Improved loading process to accelerate entry in the game upon first launch
  • Changed the map to have proper Korean names and denomination of various areas and regions
  • Improved some make graphics to enhance readability.
  • Added some extra AI instructions in the Grand Campaign

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9837237
Depot 1933822
Depot 1933823
Depot 1933824
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link