Halloween Special!

HELL(o)!
We are proud to announce that today you receive an update as well as free - time limited access to the new DLC!
Only now, you can try out the new armor completely for free, which will soon be available as a paid add-on to the game!
What exactly can you expect from today's free update?
5 new spooky armors:
-
Tentacle Schoolgirl
-
Zombie Police
-
Possessed Nun
-
SS(ex) Nurse
-
Soviet Corpse
-
loved and adored Halloween MainHub/Cave layout
-
New decor to most levels, with Full Moon (Spoooooky!)
-
Pumpkins on enemy heads;
-
3 new, amazing bodypaints
-
Pumpkin Hammer
Happy Halloween! ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update