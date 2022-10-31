 Skip to content

SUCCUBUS update for 31 October 2022

Halloween Special!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HELL(o)!

We are proud to announce that today you receive an update as well as free - time limited access to the new DLC!

Only now, you can try out the new armor completely for free, which will soon be available as a paid add-on to the game!

What exactly can you expect from today's free update?

5 new spooky armors:

  • Tentacle Schoolgirl

  • Zombie Police

  • Possessed Nun

  • SS(ex) Nurse

  • Soviet Corpse

  • loved and adored Halloween MainHub/Cave layout

  • New decor to most levels, with Full Moon (Spoooooky!)

  • Pumpkins on enemy heads;

  • 3 new, amazing bodypaints

  • Pumpkin Hammer

Happy Halloween! ːsteamhappyː

