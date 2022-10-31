Halloween Special!

Share · View all patches · Build 9837003 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 14:32:10 UTC by Wendy

HELL(o)!

We are proud to announce that today you receive an update as well as free - time limited access to the new DLC!

Only now, you can try out the new armor completely for free, which will soon be available as a paid add-on to the game!

What exactly can you expect from today's free update?

5 new spooky armors:

Tentacle Schoolgirl

Zombie Police

Possessed Nun

SS(ex) Nurse

Soviet Corpse

loved and adored Halloween MainHub/Cave layout

New decor to most levels, with Full Moon (Spoooooky!)

Pumpkins on enemy heads;

3 new, amazing bodypaints

Pumpkin Hammer

Happy Halloween! ːsteamhappyː